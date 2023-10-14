MAUI, GAZA, DEWs, Robo Cops, CNN Recycled War Footage, Border, HARRP, AG 2030, OP MOC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DESCRIPTION: "Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Lot's of Maui/Lahaina truth coming your way, We have a robot dog checking your credentials at gated communities, Two clips about Operation Mockingbird. New Covid laws passed by the Florida legislature in 2023. A father says his daughter will not go to war.