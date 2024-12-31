Friday Prayer is Blocked by Siege in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under the ongoing siege on Jenin camp for the 23rd consecutive day by the Palestinian Authority, residents are suffering from difficulty in moving and commuting, including difficulty in reaching the mosque to perform Friday prayers under the pretext of preventing gatherings.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 28/12/2024
