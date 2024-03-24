Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 4

It is not possible that Jesus was a Jew. The lie must be exposed!Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/ (part 4 of 7)

In this episode we will cover: Jacob's son Judah. Judah's sons Zarah and Pharez. Pharez to Jesus. Boaz and Ruth. David to Joseph and Mary. Jesus' Family Tree to the British. Missing years of Jesus (age 12-30). Power point summary of the word 'Jew'.

Subscribe to catch every episode, and more!