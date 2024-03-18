BANNING (((RACISM))) CREATES REAL RACISM 📺 CENSORED.TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censored.TV - Banning "racism" creates REAL racism
Elijah Schaefer and Lucas Gage strike at the root of the cause
Source: https://twitter.com/censoreddottv/status/1768753608181551222
Thumbnail: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/02/prom-proposal-racist-cotton-sign-ohio-clear-fork/3653538002/