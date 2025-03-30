BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Earth's Pole Flip Accelerates 2028-2029!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
5 months ago

All of the physics’ signs point to earth's pole flip accelerating in 2028-2029 during the timeframe Asteroid Apophis will hurtle toward earth. 

Are the signs biblical? 

When will you start to prepare? 

Let's examine the cosmic physics and the signs that our world is changing quickly.

When will you be prepared?

bible prophecyrevelationend of daysearths pole flip
