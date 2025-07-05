18+GRAPHIC❗️‘Over 65 Palestinians killed’ by ISRAELI Strikes today - Gaza hospital sources

‘Over 65 Palestinians killed’ in ISRAELI STRIKES today — Gaza hospital sources

At ‘least nine’ near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid hub north of Rafah

Footage from Mosab Abu Toha

Adding, from @geopolitics_prime

🚨 ‘Riviera of the Middle East’: US consultants secretly modeled MASS PALESTINIAN DISPLACEMENT 🇮🇱🇺🇸

After Trump floated the idea of turning the post-war Gaza strip into a luxury coastal resort — the “Riviera of the Middle East” — a team from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) quietly got to work.

According to an investigation by the Financial Times, BCG spent seven months and more than $4M on “Project Aurora” — a plan backed by Israel and the US to reshape Gaza.

At its heart was a detailed model for relocating over 500,000 Palestinians out of the strip.

💲 Removing each Palestinian was priced at $9,000 for a total cost of $5 billion — cheaper, they calculated, than supporting them in place.

But the project was not just hypothetical. It was directly tied to the launch of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an ‘aid’ initiative run by private US security firms and protected by Israeli forces.

Since May, over 400 Palestinians have been killed trying to reach the militarized food distribution points.

Humanitarian organisations refused to participate. The UN called the entire scheme a ‘fig leaf’ for Israeli war aims. But BCG’s team — under the radar in Tel Aviv — advised on logistics, contractor bids and even food procurement.

And they even called it ‘humanitarian’.

🔍 The project prompted an internal backlash within BCG. Senior leaders pulled the team out of Tel Aviv, fired two partners and tried to distance themselves from the job.

But the Financial Times reveals the opposite: it was not a rogue project — it was signed off at several levels, from budgeting to on-the-ground deployment.

It wasn’t an anomaly. It was the blueprint.

🇺🇸 A US think tank

🇮🇱 An Israeli proposal

💼 A Wall Street-backed security firm

📊 A model to remove Palestinians — not with bombs, but with spreadsheets