BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT!? Portland Jury REFUSES to convict Antifa militants who assaulted journalist Andy Ngo
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 08/10/2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 9, 2023


A jury in Portland, Oregon, has found alleged Antifa militants NOT liable in a civil case brought by journalist Andy Ngo. In the case, he accused defendants John Hacker and Elizabeth Richter of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after they were caught on video assaulting him. But still, the jury found them not liable. Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec joins Glenn to review just how crazy and disturbing this trial has been — from the defense attorney's statement that "I am Antifa," which Glenn believes was a threat to the jury, to the break-in of reporter Katie Daviscourt's car during the trial. Plus, he explains what he believes Antifa is actually targeting: "When they say they are talking about fascism, they are describing the current government of the republic."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUA4NUUuAio

Keywords
journalistantifaoregonfascismjuryportlandglenn beckassaultjack posobiecbatterymilitantscaught on videoandy ngorefuses to convictjohn hackerelizabeth richterintentional infliction of emotional distressnot liablei am antifadefense attorneythreat to the juryintimidate the jury
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy