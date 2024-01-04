Omg. NBC News is still covering for Bill Clinton even after Epstein list reveal.

Omg. NBC News is still covering for Bill Clinton even after undoubtedly documents show that he liked young girls on Epstein Island.
It's time to put the nail in the coffin and ditch the mainstream media for good. They are actively protecting pedophiles.
"I should mention none of this suggests any wrong doing, suggests he was involved in a crime."
Twitter (https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1742732183280750697?s=20)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.