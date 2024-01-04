Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Omg. NBC News is still covering for Bill Clinton even after Epstein list reveal.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
111 views
Published 2 months ago

Omg. NBC News is still covering for Bill Clinton even after undoubtedly documents show that he liked young girls on Epstein Island. 


It's time to put the nail in the coffin and ditch the mainstream media for good. They are actively protecting pedophiles.


"I should mention none of this suggests any wrong doing, suggests he was involved in a crime." 



Twitter (https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1742732183280750697?s=20)

Keywords
bill clintonpedophiliaepstein listepstein inner circleunsealed epstein filescnn protects pedophiles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket