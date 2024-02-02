Just Out: James O'Keefe Bombs Top White House Cyber Official! Full Reveal.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O'Keefe OMG | FULL REVEAL: The full interaction with Top White House Cyber Official Charlie Kraiger after I take off my glasses and reveal he’s been the subject of an undercover investigation.
“I didn’t have your last name!”
“I don’t know who you are!”
“The President is dedicated to keeping the public data and information secure!”
Kraiger runs out the restaurant, we follow him and ask more questions.
@JamesOKeefeIII
https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1753241106911744311?s=20