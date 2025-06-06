BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Nikon P1000 Camera Proves The Moon Is Not 238,000 Miles Away
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
145 followers
120 views • 3 months ago

…. We can zoom in on the moon and see intricate details.  This would be impossible if the moon was really 238,000 miles away.  If you still believe NASA’s bs, you are a gullible dupe, an indoctrinated sucker, and there is nothing admirable about that.  It’s understandable, we were all tricked and deceived, but now you’ve been made aware of the lies.  Kindly go ahead and wise up already.  You’re not getting any younger, you know?  
Be very careful who you follow, practice extreme caution with anyone who’s arrogant and smug enough to ignore the empirical scientific evidence and put their full faith and unquestionable belief, in an organization like NASA, who’s been caught hundred’s of times over, lying to us. Food scientists for one, seem to be extra vulnerable to such deception, and quick to burry their heads in the sand, or stick their heads up their ass, which ever the case may be.  I’m pretty sure it’s their asses though, since most don’t live near a beach.  

Keywords
sciencetechnologymoonproofp1000
