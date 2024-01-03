And We Know 3.1.2024 Mitch out, DEMS switching parties, Border, Epstein up, Moloch reaches millions, Pray!

LT of And We Know





March 1, 2024





You know, as I was preparing for this report, I told my son Rafael, it is amazing how there is so much going on each day. We never run out of things to show the public..that you won’t really find anywhere in the mainstream media. It is sometime shocking. We will dive into the bill signed about Epstēin, the Russia excuse used again, the border visits, Moloch explained by KatT on Joe Rogan and more. Here we go.





Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off

—————

Field of Greens: www.FieldofGreens.com promo code LT for 15% off

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Whoa. P Diddy is now being accused of sex trafficking akin to Jeffrey Epstein, eliciting underage sex workers, RICO racketeering, and grooming men for sex. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18814





Unbelievable now Dan Goldman is accusing Comer and Jim Jordan of working for Russia to mess with the 2024 election https://t.me/realKarliBonne/228762





Nathan Wade's attorney "doesn't know" if he lied or not under oath.

How do you not know this?

https://t.me/PepeMatter/18819





DeSantis just signed a bill into law that will release 2006 grand jury records of the Epstein investigation as tears fall down one of Epstein's trafficking victims face. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18823





Katt Williams blows Joe Rogan's mind after he suggests that transgenderism originates from the demon Baphomet and that Hollywood has been pushing us towards these occult themes for decades: https://t.me/PepeMatter/18829

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4glrb3-3.1.24-mitch-out-dems-switching-parties-border-epstein-up-moloch-reaches-mi.html