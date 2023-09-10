BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Curing America of it's Newly Diagnosed 15-minute city Cancer
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
74 views • 09/10/2023

With my own short testimony of how this satanic system of death has killed my family in more ways than one, where I, for the first time in any public way, momentarily open my heart to all of you with my own painful family story in order to show how this same family destroying system is the same cancerous system that is destroying our nations and our world.   As I show the parallels to the false cures and then switch gears to the greater hopes in explaining the parallel genuine cures for us to fight both the cancers we are fighting in our personal bodies and the cancers of their slowly infecting tyrannical cities that, just LIKE a cancer, if not nipped in the bud early, will ever grow all over this world and continue metastasizing from city to city until all life on earth is made worthless or dead.

The hope is that we wake enough people to learn that:  the Bible is to tyranny, as vitamin B-17 is to cancer!

Let's cure our lands of these satanic cancers, shall we?




Keywords
15-minute citiesslave citieswork cities
