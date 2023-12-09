Grandi bufale della storia attuale 09 Dicembre 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special per Canal 104 Plus
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/
https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
https://www.facebook.com/matteo.bassetti70/posts/i-nuovi-casi-nel-regno-unito-contagiati-dalla-variante-delta-indiana-sono-circa-/4741605392521954/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.22.21255913v2.full.pdf
Potrebbe anche essere che il 90% fosse la percentuale di chi aveva preso lo pseudo virus Delta, ma se così fosse, il vaccino non era comunque previsto ne più ne meno per la variante.
NON CREDETE A NULLA DI QUELLO CHE VI RACCONTA IL REGIME!