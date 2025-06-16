Holy Living vs Self-Pleasure - Which Truly Satisfies?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why should I live a holy life when it’s so much easier to please myself? In this devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster opens 1 Thessalonians 4v1 & 12 and 2 Corinthians 5v10 to reveal three powerful motives for a holy life: God commands it, it pleases Him, and the watching world expects it.
You’ll discover why every believer will stand before the judgment seat of Christ, how genuine holiness separates you from the “weeds” that choke spiritual growth, and simple, daily practices that keep your heart focused on God’s purpose.
If you’ve wrestled with compromise or felt discouraged by temptation, this message will reignite your passion to pursue a holy life that reflects Jesus and draws others to Him. Watch now, share with a friend, and subscribe for weekly encouragement!
00:00Introduction and Hymn Reflection
00:53God's Plan and Purpose for His Children
01:29The Motive of a Holy Life
02:43Pleasing God vs. Pleasing Self
03:56The Christian Life and Its Challenges
05:27The Judgment Seat of Christ
08:26Living a Holy Life: Duty and Expectation
10:40Final Thoughts and Encouragement