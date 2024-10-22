© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage of Korean servicemen, allegedly on the territory of a military unit in Primorsk Krai.Adding:
Kim Yo-jong, deputy head of a department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed the opinion that South Korea and Ukraine are "like two peas in a pod," calling the two countries "ill-mannered dogs bred by the United States."