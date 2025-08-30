The Story of the Famous Journalist Who Converted To Islam! - Lauren Booth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::
00:00 Intro
00:42 Who is Lauren Booth
01:42 How did you first hear about Islam?
02:36 We know that as a journalist you have been in Palestine many times. Why did you first decide to go there?
03:02 Can you tell us about your experience in Palestine?
04:21 Did you have any prejudice against Islam?
05:20 Do you have any memory that you cannot forget?
06:22 And what was the most surprising event in Palestine?
07:58 When did you really feel the attraction towards Islam?
09:47 You said that they give you the Quran and then what happened?
11:03 Did you get da’wah from Muslims?
11:50 What was your last step towards accepting Islam?
14:22 How did the people around you react?
17:04 How was your family’s reaction?
18:26 At that time you were working in an English news channel, what happened there?
19:50 Was there someone that met Islam and changed their life in your circle?
22:06 Can you tell us about your projects you did and future projects?
22:54 If you had a chance to speak to all the non-Muslims in the world, what would you like to say if you had just one minute?
00:00Intro
00:42Who is Lauren Booth
01:42How did you first hear about Islam?
02:36We know that as a journalist you have been in Palestine many times. Why did you first decide to go there?
03:02Can you tell us about your experience in Palestine?
04:21Did you have any prejudice against Islam?
05:20Do you have any memory that you cannot forget?
06:22And what was the most surprising event in Palestine?
07:58When did you really feel the attraction towards Islam?
09:47You said that they give you the Quran and then what happened?
11:03Did you get da’wah from Muslims?
11:50What was your last step towards accepting Islam?
14:22How did the people around you react?
17:04How was your family’s reaction?
18:26At that time you were working in an English news channel, what happened there?
19:50Was there someone that met Islam and changed their life in your circle?
22:06Can you tell us about your projects you did and future projects?
22:54If you had a chance to speak to all the non-Muslims in the world, what would you like to say if you had just one minute?