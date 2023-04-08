An Examination of Conscience Based on the Seven Deadly Sins & 5 STEPS FOR A GOOD CONFESSION!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 7, 2023





5 STEPS FOR A GOOD CONFESSION

1. Examine your conscience—recall the sins that you have

committed since your last good confession.

2. Be sincerely sorry for your sins.

3. Confess your sins to the priest.

4. Make certain that you confess all your mortal sins and the

number of them.

5. After confession, do the penance the priest gives to you.

ACT OF CONTRITION

O my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended

You, and I detest all my sins because I dread the loss

of Heaven and the pains of Hell, but most of all

because they offend You, my God, Who are all good

and deserving of all my love. I firmly resolve, with

the help of Your grace, to confess my sins, to do

penance, and to amend my life. Amen.

Sins of omission: “In what I have done, and in what I

have failed to do”-sins of omission may be more

serious than sins of commission

e.g. Have I omitted to say my prayers?

Have I omitted to look for and respond to

the needs of family?

Thought: “In thought, word, and deed”

e.g. Even if I did not gossip in word, did I judge

someone in my thoughts?

Each area of my life should be considered:

e.g. My family, my friends, my work, my

prayer, those I work and live with, etc.

Anagram: PLACES-G (the seven deadly sins):

Pride, Lust, Anger, Covetousness, Envy, Sloth, Gluttony









📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





🌟 For Australian devotees

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R





🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !

https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view





🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZZ6OHdlsHI



