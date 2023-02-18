© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Restore Economic Freedom
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 02/18/2023
Freedom Place unites Christians, Patriots and all lovers of freedom in a disruptive and free, next generation advertising medium and marketplace.
We're leading a grass roots movement with shared economic power to organically create a "Breakaway Economy™."
To quickly grow the Breakaway Economy™, we have invented a patent pending technology to virally stimulate waves of economic change and growth.
We're starting with our database of 2.8 million people and 162 thousand pastors. (Historical open rate of .68% and conversion rate of .60%)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.