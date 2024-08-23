FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP COMPLAINING!

Wednesday Night Live 21 August 2024





In this episode, I tackle the ethics of withholding personal information, particularly regarding past romantic relationships. Addressing a listener's question, I argue that maintaining privacy is a valid aspect of personal autonomy, distinguishing it from deceit. We discuss what details should be shared in relationships, emphasizing that not every aspect of one's past needs to be revealed.

I explore the themes of personal accountability and the importance of clear expectations in relationships, challenging the notion that dissatisfaction arises solely from partner behavior. As we examine societal standards and the pressure to be transparent, I urge listeners to practice honesty with themselves and their partners. The episode concludes with a call for personal responsibility and community engagement to enhance our relational experiences.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022