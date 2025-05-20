Orban: We defended Hungary from migration & gender propaganda. Today, Ukraine’s EU membership is the greatest threat

Orban: "We defended Hungary from migration and gender propaganda. Today, Ukraine’s EU membership is the greatest threat"

💬 "They [EU] want to be like Hungary, but we do not want to be like them. And we never will," the Hungarian PM said, slamming the complete failure of the EU's migration policy.

Adding:

❗️ Hungary withdraws from International Criminal Court

Hungary’s parliament has voted to leave the ICC, accusing the court of growing politicization and misuse in global conflicts.