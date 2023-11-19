Sinn Fein leader says Israel must face sanctions (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/CIjuQUZvCzQ?si=C9iNbUJ9NZjVgUyK
19 Nov 2023"Where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza?"
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald called for international sanctions on Israel during a protest for Palestine attended by thousands in Dublin.
McDonald also said the international community must stand with Palestine in its long walk to freedom.
