Bill Maher Real Time-- Elitists Masking Ignorance via Virtue Signaling- #Bitcoin

On Real Time with Bill Maher, guest Ben McKenzie and the host himself, engaged in virtue signaling for the environment by denigrating and attacking bitcoin and its energy usage. Without any knowledge or understanding of what it does from poor and disenfranchised people around the world. The lucky few who have the US dollar at their disposal, and are the elites, I have no comprehension of how financial turmoil affects the rest of the world.#bitcoin #energy #energyuse #billmaher #realtimewithbillmaher
