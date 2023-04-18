BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Maher Real Time-- Elitists Masking Ignorance via Virtue Signaling- #Bitcoin
136 views • 04/18/2023

On Real Time with Bill Maher, guest Ben McKenzie and the host himself, engaged in virtue signaling for the environment by denigrating and attacking bitcoin and its energy usage. Without any knowledge or understanding of what it does from poor and disenfranchised people around the world. The lucky few who have the US dollar at their disposal, and are the elites, I have no comprehension of how financial turmoil affects the rest of the world.#bitcoin #energy #energyuse #billmaher #realtimewithbillmaher


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

bitcoinbill maherenergyvenezuelagoldstocksargentinainflationreal time with bill maherinvestingreal moneyzimbabwerichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckienergy usagebitcoin energybitcoin energy usefort knoxhard moneybent mckenziebill maher bitcoinlebanon bankinglebanon banking crisisbitcoin usage
