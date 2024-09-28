BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 28 September 2024 - Bourke Street
Lightpath
Lightpath
32 views • 7 months ago

Part 1 of two videos, this one covering the action in Bourke Street from Parliament House and in the Mall. A major feature in most of the speeches was the Misinformation Disinformation Bill presently going through Federal Parliament. If that bill passes, and we pray it will not, online free speech will be cancelled. Other themes this day all stemmed from corruption in high places which have led to crimes against humanity. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. 

Keywords
free speechfreedomcorruptionjusticerallycrimes against humanitydisinformationbillmisinformationmelbournecancelledparliament housefederal parliamentbourke street
