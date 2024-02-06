Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 6 February 2024; pub. 08:00⚡️Minus map images.

🔹In the #Kherson-#Crimea Direction, the RF Armed Forces after shelling attacked Ukrainian positions in #Krynki.

⚠️No advance. The victory speeches by some war correspondents that the Ukrainian marines are only thinking about how to return to the right bank do not correspond to reality. However, for both opposing sides, there are still no special prospects in this area.

💥 The RF Armed Forces struck the AFU in #Dneprovskoye, #Kherson, #Dariyevka, #Tokarevka, #Tyaginka and #Lvovo.

💥 Ukrainian artillery worked on Russian forces in Golaya Pristan, #Alyoshki, Cossack Camps and #Korsunka. (Fig. 1)

🔹In the #Zaporozhye direction, another attack by the RF Armed Forces west of #Rabotino village, supported by artillery. ⚠️Without success. (⚠️Contrary, the 👉 Two Majors Morning Report (https://t.me/sitreports/22428))

💥 The AFU is under attack in #Kamenskoye, Malaya Tokmachka, #Charovnoye and #Krasnoye.

💥 The RF Armed Forces, in #Kopani, #Novoprokopovka and #Verbovoye. (Fig. 2)

🔹In the #Ugledar Section, an attack by Russian forces north of #Priyutnoye. This time ⚠️without advancement.

💥 Ukrainian positions in #Poltavka and #Ugledar are under fire.

💥 Russian positions in Zavetnoye Zhelaniye and #Novodonetskoye. (Fig. 3)

🔹On the #Donetsk Front, the RF Armed Forces assaulted #Novomikhaylovka from the southeast and the northeast, as well as #Georgiyevka.

⚠️Without success (⚠️Contrary, the 👉 Two Majors Morning Report They

⚠️advanced along the M-30 motorway near #Pervomayskoye.

⚠️Not at #Tonenkoye and #Severnoye (a settlement west of Avdeyevka). On the southeastern outskirts of the city itself there are fierce oncoming battles. But in the northeast there is a

⚠️tactical breakthrough by the RF Armed Forces. Russian troops can now attack the Coke Plant from two directions. Attempts to advance near #Stepovoye (not to be confused with the points of the same name in the Zaporozhye and Ugledar directions)

⚠️did not bring success to the RF Armed Forces. The AFU

⚠️managed to regain a number of positions near #Novobakhmutovka (the village of the same name to the east is behind the RF Armed Forces). (Fig. 4)