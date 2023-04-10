Kamenetz-Podolsky. Little Protector of the Temple - ENG Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All the Christian Orthodox Temples are being shut down and destroyed.
By the Kiev, Zionist-Nazi Regimei. IMHO
Kamenetz-Podolsky. Little protector of the temple.
- Why are you crying?
- Because the church is being taken away from us.
What does a temple mean to you?
The temple is everything to me. This is our shrine. I have been baptized here.
- And if you had the opportunity to address the President, what would you say to him?
- So that he dispersed all those people who came to take away our Temple.