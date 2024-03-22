INSANE: SCOTLAND CRACKS DOWN ON SPEECH! - Prison Time For Questioning The Narrative!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Josh Sigurdson reports on the new insane provisions in Scotland as a hate crime laws are set to be initiated next month. The hate crime laws include posting or sharing a comedian or a TV show that is considered to promote "hate speech" which is generally anything that goes against the mainstream narrative. Leaked documents from the law show how the government is set to target comedians and actors for saying things that are considered "hateful." With the guilt by association procedures, this means someone like Ricky Gervais could say something, be arrested and then you can be arrested for sharing the comedy bit over social media with people. At the same time, Humza Yousef who is pushing these insane provisions forward is also looking to put people in prison for 7 years if they deny their child is trans. Recently a UK man by the name of Sam Melia was sentenced to 2 years in prison for simply posting anti-immigration stickers. France has recently passed a bill banning criticism of vaccines. Canada hopes to do the same. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has revealed that the FBI had a portal on Twitter that automatically deleted all communications with Twitter after two weeks. Also, a new report reveals Google has been manipulating elections for 16 years. No one is surprised. They're normalizing the destruction of free speech as we walk lockstep into a social credit system tied to a CBDC. The New York Times is even writing stories saying "The Deep State Is Actually Kind Of Awesome." And it's not just social credit, it's carbon credits. The German Ethics Council has claimed "restricting freedoms" will be necessary to stopping climate change. These people are psychotic. Censorship doesn't stop on social media. With a CBDC, it means your bank account and the food you eat and your ability to go from point A to point B. We must get prepared now!





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media 2023





Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Go to JonesCrowder.com and get one month FREE when you sign up!

Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!

It’s BACK! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!

Our fan-favorite drink mix Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back at 40% off! This advanced multivitamin formula is more delicious than ever before!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



