© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Warns of Nuclear Catastrophe Amid Iran-Israel Conflict | Middle East Crisis 2025
Description
Russia warns the world is dangerously close to nuclear disaster amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions. Moscow urges diplomacy and condemns attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, while Trump declines Putin’s mediation offer. Get the latest on this evolving crisis.
Hashtags
#RussiaIran #NuclearCatastrophe #MiddleEastCrisis #Putin #Trump #IranIsraelConflict #Diplomacy #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe