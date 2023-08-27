Firefighters Questioning Maui Massacre - More Food Shortages Confirmed - Do Not Comply!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AUG 27 2023 - Cover photo chillin in Maui winter 2010
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Valerich77
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos