BGMCTV CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 009

The City Gate Messianic Bible study Parasha 09 VaYeshev "and he dwelt
Main Concept: Jealousy leads to hatred this leads to all types of sin.
SYNOPSIS:
B’resheet 37:1 Yosef’s Prophetic Dreams
B’resheet 37:20 Brothers Plot to murder Yosef
B’resheet 37:27 Yosef Is Sold by His Brothers
B’resheet 38:1 Y’hudah and Tamar
B’resheet 39:1 Yosef raised up to lead in Potiphar’s home
B’resheet 39:7 Potiphar's Wife desires marital relations with Yosef
B’resheet 40:1 The Dreams of Two Prisoners