Crypto vs Gold: Which Is Better for Backing Retirements in the Era of President Trump?
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
89 views • 6 months ago

Genesis Gold Group: https://jdrgold.com

BlockTrust IRA: https://jdrcrypto.com

Before the 2024 election, the general consensus among those who wanted to protect their retirement or wealth from the geopolitical storms spanning the globe was that physical precious metals like gold and silver were the best financial "higher ground."

Things changed quickly when President Donald Trump won the election. They changed even more when he started announcing his cabinet appointments, filling his administration with very pro-crypto leaders like David Sacks, Scott Bessent, and Howard Lutnick.

Following his inauguration, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum rose sharply. He banned Central Bank Digital Currencies which many had seen as a threat to cryptocurrencies because CBDC's represent centralization while Bitcoin and Ethereum represent decentralization.

Crypto prices were recently bolstered even more with the announcement that the United States would pursue a "Crypto Reserve" for the nation.

As millions of Americans wonder how best to protect their life's savings, the question has turned binary. "Which is better, cryptocurrencies or precious metals?"

Jonathan Rose is CEO of both BlockTrust IRA and Genesis Gold Group. He recently joined JD Rucker on his show to discuss both cryptocurrencies and precious metals. His position is unique; since he operates in both arenas, he doesn't have a preset bias. This makes his perspective extremely valuable.

Rose revealed the strengths of both assets as they pertain to backing retirement accounts like IRAs, 401(k)s, and other forms of retirement savings.

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/crypto-vs-gold-which-is-better-for-backing-retirements-in-the-era-of-president-trump/

goldcryptoretirementsilvercryptocurrenciesirasponsoredtop storythe jd rucker showledejonathan rosegenesis gold groupsponsored postblocktrust ira
