Artillerymen continue to carry out firing tasks within special military operation





In cooperation with unmanned aerial vehicle crews, artillerymen of the Central Military District neutralise identified targets, as well as conduct counter-battery warfare against the enemy artillery.





💥 D-20 towed howitzer crew destroyed one U.S.-manufactured M113 armoured personnel carrier, and Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer hit detected AFU tank with with the first shot.





◽️ The adjustment of fire accuracy of combat guns is carried out in real time, which allows to destroy the enemy targets with a minimum number of shots.