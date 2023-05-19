BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glenn: Are YOU going to accept THIS from the FBI, DOJ, & DC?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1598 views • 05/19/2023

Glenn Beck


May 18, 2023


We are on the verge of LOSING OUR REPUBLIC, Glenn says. And signs show that ‘regular politics’ won’t be enough to fix the gaping issues currently facing America. In this clip, Glenn runs through just the latest stories showing how the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ), and others in D.C. expect ordinary Americans — like YOU — to ‘sit down and shut up.’ The way FBI Director Christopher Wray handled recent questioning from Senator Hagerty is just one example. But Glenn is NOT willing to ‘sit down and shut up,’ he says. So, what’s the solution? Glenn will provide a constitutional one TONIGHT during his special, ‘The Reckoning: Biden Crime Family,’ which airs Thursday, May 18th at 8:00pm ET on BlazeTV.com and / blazetv .


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKJF-Z1SeFw


Keywords
americafbidcdojchristopher wrayglenn becklosing our republicregular politicsgaping issuessit down and shut upsenator hagerty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy