Message From Our Lady Of Akita To Sister Agnes The Great Chastisement Is Coming

On July 6, 1973, light surrounded a wooden statue of Our Lady of All Nations at a convent in Akita, Japan, and the statue spoke to a novice, asking her to pray for the reparation of the sins of humanity and to be obedient to her superior.

When the statue ceased speaking, the novice and other nuns discovered the statue had a bleeding wound in its hand.

The novice, 42-year-old Sister Agnes Sasagawa, would hear the statue of Mary talk two other times that year, on August 3 and October 13.

Sister Agnes also encountered visions of her guardian angel and experience the stigmata, the wounds of Jesus Christ, as a wound in her left hand.

The 3-foot-tall statue sweating as well as shedding tears, a phenomenon that continued sporadically, 101 times total, until 1981.

With the 50th anniversary of the miraculous events from Mary now known as "Our Lady of Akita, " her messages to Sister Agnes continue to resonate,

Before joining the Handmaids of the Eucharist, Sister Agnes had suffered ill health, including paralysis.

Just months before she entered in May 1973, she lost her hearing.

In her first month at the convent, she experienced supernatural light and beings in the convent's chapel, which she reported to the local bishop, Bishop John Shojiro Ito of Niigata.

The bishop later witnessed the convent's miraculous events himself.

In 1984, he approved their supernatural character and encouraged the veneration of "the Holy Mother of Akita. "

In a pastoral letter announcing the miraculous occurence's approval, Bishop Ito said he witnessed the statue's tears, and that what was observed by at least 500 others and studied at the University of Akita could not have been achieved by "human maneuvers. "

It also was broadcasted on Japanese television.

Sister Agnes received both messages from her guardian angel, whom she saw in a vision, and Our Lady, whose voice seemed to come through the statue.

In her first message, Mary told the novice her hearing loss would be healed, to pray in reparation for "the sins of men" as well as for priests and bishops.

In August, she told Sister Agnes that God the Father was "preparing to inflict a great chastisement on all mankind, " but "prayer, penance and courageous sacrifices can soften the Father's anger. "

Mary repeated that message in October, and also said that "fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, "and called for daily recitation of the rosary.

She also warned that the devil would infiltrate the church, with "cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops" and "priests who venerate me will be scorned and condemned by their confreres."

God's wrath is really the effects of our sins.

It's what we experience, a kind of wrathful effect when we are not following God.

It's not like God is not loving and he's a wrathful, angry God.

But it's just that he wants conversion, and there are effects of sin, which is why God grieves over our sins."

Our Lady's message at Akita "is a universal message."

"It's not just Akita -- it's the whole Marian message that bespeaks Our Lady trying to intercede so that we do not face the full consequence of sin (and) injustice, but we have mercy.

But, we must respond to the call to conversion.

"In the case of Akita, you have a weeping statue that they were able to investigate and validate that it was having human tears and human blood."

Sister Agnes is still alive, now in her early 90s.

In May 1974, seven months after Mary's final message to Sister Agnes, her guardian angel told her she would regain her hearing, and she did, temporarily, on Oct. 13 of that year, the message's anniversary.

In May 1982, she again regained her hearing, this time permanently.

Other miracles have been reported in association with Our Lady of Akita, including the healing of a Korean woman from terminal brain cancer in 1981.

The Akita statue's final locution was October 13, the anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun, when thousands gathered near Fatima, Portugal, to witness a promised miracle, and reported seeing the sun "dance, " or move throughout the sky.

Some have drawn parallels in Our Lady's messages at Fatima and Akita asking for reparation for sins and warnings of future turmoil in the world.

The statue itself; an image of Mary standing on a globe in front of a cross; was carved in 1963 by an Akita artisan and modeled after the Lady of All Nations, reported apparitions of Mary by a Dutch woman between 1945 and 1959 in Amsterdam.

While the "Lady of All Nations" image, title of Mary and prayer are approved, the reported apparitions themselves are not approved as supernatural phenomena by the bishop of Haar­lem-Am­ster­dam and remain controversial.



