THE JAPANESE ARE POISONING YOUR CHILDREN WITH LEAD MARSHMALLOWS.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read ALL THE WARNINGS on the crap you buy for your kids.
Read THE INGREDIENTS on the packaging of EVERYTHING you buy for yourself and your kids.
Have a look at the label I am about to show you.
#Hellokitty #junkfood #lead #leadpoisoning #sugar #matcha #matchatea #japan #japanese #kids #children #kiddies #label #ingredient #ingredientes #marshmallows #bad #diet #fat