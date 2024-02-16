Tucker Carlson covers Pro Life Champion & Dedicated Mom Lila Rose defeats many hostile abortionists on Dr. Phil's Show. Other coverage he even turned on her! Life Wins Begins at Conception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this is a mirrored video
YAH and YAHUSHUA has drilled it into us in THEIR Own Amightywind Ministry that life begins at Conception. It is not debatable.
Please visit
https://amightywind.com/home.html
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html