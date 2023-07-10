Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Calls Out the American Academy of Pediatrics & AMA as ‘Politicized’ Groups

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎯 Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Calls Out the American Academy of Pediatrics & American Medical Association as ‘Politicized’ Groups on MSM Face the Nation (Fake News)
“On this issue [gender-affirming care] it’s impossible to get unbiased information out of the United States”
@GovCox
source:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1678074318528315393?s=20