BrightLearn - What Has Government Done to Our Money? by Murray Rothbard

In "What Has Government Done to Our Money?" Murray Rothbard delves into the complex and often misunderstood world of money, arguing that it is not merely a simple tool for transactions but a deeply rooted aspect of human society shaped by historical, political and economic forces. He begins by highlighting the confusion surrounding monetary debates, urging readers to look beyond immediate issues and understand the fundamental principles that govern money. Using the analogy of "Crusoe economics," Rothbard illustrates how the basic axioms of human action apply to monetary systems, emphasizing that money naturally emerges from the process of exchange to solve the inefficiencies of barter. He portrays money as a commodity whose value is determined by supply and demand, not by government decree. Rothbard criticizes government intervention in the monetary system, such as the control of coinage, issuance of paper money and legal tender laws, arguing that these actions have led to inflation, economic instability and the debasement of currency, which he describes as a form of hidden taxation. He introduces Gresham's Law to explain how "bad money drives out good," further demonstrating the detrimental effects of government control. The most controversial aspect of Rothbard's argument is his advocacy for a free market in money, where private mints would produce coins based on their reputation for quality and reliability, leading to a more stable and efficient monetary system. He challenges the notion that government control is necessary for stability, proposing that the free market's mechanisms of supply and demand can provide a more reliable and just foundation for money. Ultimately, Rothbard's work invites readers to reconsider the role of government in monetary systems and explore the potential benefits of a free market in money.

