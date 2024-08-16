© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting For Your Life Fighting For Your Nation - don't and see what happens
People around the world are looking in on the United States of America. What was once seen as a beacon of light, is now seen as wet molded bread.
While this is true in a number of ways, it is not over yet. If people like you do nothing, then nature has no choice but to take it's tour.
People like myself, well there's a job to be done. I wish to help people unite. TIO.TODAY is here to help.