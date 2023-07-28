Dr. Taylor Marshall





July 26, 2023





Francis plans to meet Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill

Pope Francis expressed his ardent desire to meet with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow during his travels to Mongolia in August or September.





Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3ESfDEL) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Dr Marshall's previous book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBeoTmqXJAg