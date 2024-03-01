BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South Dakota Lawmakers Sell Out Landowners
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
45 views • 03/01/2024

For awhile, it looked like South Dakota’s grassroots landowner coalition was going to defeat foreign- and U.S. government-backed carbon-capture pipeline companies. But over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a turn for the worse in the Legislature. South Dakota landowner Ed Fischbach joins us to discuss how SB 201, which is speedily heading toward the governor’s desk, will violate property rights and clear the way for these boondoggles.   

Also in this episode:  

@ 6:10 | Why do landowners oppose carbon-capture pipelines?  

@ 11:50 | Are South Dakota legislators — including the governor — being bought off by the carbon-capture pipeline companies?  

@ 22:40 | Purple for Parents Indiana Director Rhonda Miller discusses how government schools are sexually grooming children via perverted curricula and policies. 

@ 32:40 | School-based health centers provide birth control and trans support while violating parental rights. 

Keywords
schoolssouth dakotadomainpipelinescarbon capture
