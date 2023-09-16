Put down your idols.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we speaking and preaching which is the power of God to us whom are saved, about a warning to family members and to the Household of faith concerning putting down their idols... and even breaking down what can serve or is serving as idols in the peoples lives, ending with a clarion call to true repentance...