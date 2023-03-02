NIGHT SHADOWS 03012023 -- Smitten with Insanity for Disobedience. America/Babylon/NATO want WW3

War drums beat ever louder as the west pushes Russia into a nuclear response as promised by Putin and others Russian leaders if the west continues to supply arms and and missiles to Ukraine. It is now obvious that it is America/Babylon/NATO that wants WW3 no matter how many people die and suffer in the aftermath. Just as God said would happen if we disobeyed His Word, He would smite us with insanity and the world is now going over the cliff of total insanity of the world leaders. Earth changes abound and the Sun is growing more and more anomalous and so it goes in this mad, mad Matrix of death and ruin...

