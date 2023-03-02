BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOWS 03012023 -- Smitten with Insanity for Disobedience. America/Babylon/NATO want WW3
155 views • 03/02/2023

War drums beat ever louder as the west pushes Russia into a nuclear response as promised by Putin and others Russian leaders if the west continues to supply arms and and missiles to Ukraine. It is now obvious that it is America/Babylon/NATO that wants WW3 no matter how many people die and suffer in the aftermath. Just as God said would happen if we disobeyed His Word, He would smite us with insanity and the world is now going over the cliff of total insanity of the world leaders. Earth changes abound and the Sun is growing more and more anomalous and so it goes in this mad, mad Matrix of death and ruin...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Keywords
obamaww3ukrainedelusionsstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorsuddendestruction
