UPCOMING DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION AWARD PRESENTATION
Daughters of the American Revolution
WHEN: Saturday, June 17th, 2023
TIME: 10 AM – 11 AM
WHERE: Quakertown Farmers Market
201 Station Rd.
“One of a Kind Shop” #258
Quakertown, PA 18951
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!