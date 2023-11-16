Carrie Kohan -The Five Lessons of Life & Carrie’s Guardian Angel Law to Protect Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday,
Nov 16, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST
5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Carrie Kohan
Topic: The Five Lessons of Life & Carrie’s Guardian Angel Law to Protect Children
www.carriekohan.com
Bio:
Carrie Kohan is an Award-Winning, International Best-Selling Author of 'The Five Lessons of Life' - it's the true story of Kohan's two deaths, and the profound lessons she was given to bring back, while on the 'other side'…
National Child Advocate Canadian Federal Gov't Witness; Wrote & Amended 14 Laws to Protect Children
Founder of MMAP and Project Guardian, Namesake of Carrie's Guardian Angel Law
https://calendly.com/carriekohan/session
https://www.youtube.com/carriekohan
Hosts info:
WELLNESS RESOURCES
2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness
https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/
https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)
http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4
https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/
· BRIGHTEON STORE – Health and Wellness Survival Resources
https://bit.ly/3K5z7G0
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Interview Panel:
Grace
Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
http://graceasagra.bio.link/
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Audio Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
You-Tube – Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -
https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/