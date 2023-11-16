BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Carrie Kohan -The Five Lessons of Life & Carrie’s Guardian Angel Law to Protect Children
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
8 views • 11/16/2023

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Nov 16, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST
5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Carrie Kohan

Topic: The Five Lessons of Life & Carrie’s Guardian Angel Law to Protect Children

www.carriekohan.com


Bio:


Carrie Kohan is an Award-Winning, International Best-Selling Author of 'The Five Lessons of Life' - it's the true story of Kohan's two deaths, and the profound lessons she was given to bring back, while on the 'other side'…

National Child Advocate Canadian Federal Gov't Witness; Wrote & Amended 14 Laws to Protect Children

Founder of MMAP and Project Guardian, Namesake of Carrie's Guardian Angel Law

https://calendly.com/carriekohan/session

https://www.youtube.com/carriekohan



Hosts info:

WELLNESS RESOURCES

Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)


             2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/

Cell Core – (Anti-parasites and Heavy metal detox nutraceuticals)

https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer  (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)

Water Wellness – (Quinton Marine Minerals and more)

http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4

Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)


https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/


·       BRIGHTEON STORE – Health and Wellness Survival Resources

https://bit.ly/3K5z7G0


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


Interview Panel:         

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Audio Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

You-Tube – Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

Keywords
healthfreedomcensorshipjournalismpoliticsfamilyalienspedophiliaeducationtruthfaithjusticeetchildtraffickingeanthraxbioterrorismvaccincovidmultidimensions
