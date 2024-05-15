Read - An address of Lyudmila Bentley TO THE COMMAND OF THE 5TH BRIGADE NAMED AFTER ZAKHARCHENKO - ⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley's⚡️ Murder

Read the address below: the video description of this holiday the 14th May, is at the very bottom. The text written here first is what's most important.

An address of Lyudmila Bentley TO THE COMMAND OF THE 5TH BRIGADE NAMED AFTER ZAKHARCHENKO

Did you not know who Russell "Texas" Bentley was? In that case, shame on you! The founder of your brigade, the First Head of our Republic, Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko, knew Russell. He spoke about him back in 2015, honoring Russell’s mother for raising her son properly and expressing his gratitude to Russell for coming, taking up arms, and standing up to defend the people on our side!

And what are YOU doing???!!! Your highly inventive selves have been pulling the wool over the investigators’ eyes for a month now!!!! What are you, an organized crime group? If you are covering for my husband's killers, who know where they took Russell's body, then you are accomplices????!!!

In that case, you are not worthy to bear the name of the Russian warrior! There are no vile killers among real warriors, Texas’ brothers in arms who watched his six in battles! Don't defame our real warriors! Hand the murderers over for a fair trial and punishment according to the law!

P.S. This is just too much!

UPD. For those making personal comments to me, I would like to add that, yes, the Radonitsa holiday will take place on May 14th. I am well aware of that. But, also knowing that I would not be able to get to the cemetery for the holiday itself, I wished well to all the believers in advance. Thank you for your attention.

Lyudmila Bentley

