InfoWars - American LAND-GRAB Alert - Kate Dalley - The Gutting of American Land by Foreign Investors in the Name of Climate Change Exposed by Utah Treasurer - 1-03-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
372 Subscribers
476 views
Published 2 months ago

Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks joins guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyshow.com/ to expose the proposed rule change that would allow foreign investors to gut American land in the name of climate change.

infowarsclimate changeutahgreat awakeninggreat resetkate dalleymarlo oaksland-grab

