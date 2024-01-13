Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: This Is The Test
Son of the Republic
Long term, this is not about politics.

The political process is a means by which each individual starts to realize morality, sovereignty, self-reliance etc.

Get on with the job.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Mark Attwood Show (12 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v46prgl-australiaone-party-the-mark-attwood-show-12-january-2024.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningself-reliancewwg1wgajusticemoralityliberationsovereigntynatural lawncswicaustralia onemark attwoodriccardo bosidivine lawhuman law

