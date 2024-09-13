BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kamala Follies - Mental Health Homelessness & Drugs
Right Edition
32 followers
13 views • 8 months ago

Kamala Harris' inaction on US economy the past 3 years speaks louder than her words


Since becoming her party’s presidential nominee last month, Kamala Harris has done a great job of avoiding reporters and remaining silent about her policy priorities. But based on the few economic proposals she has outlined, it is clear she is more interested in political pandering than actually tackling the real-world problems facing American families.


https://news.yahoo.com/news/kamala-harris-inaction-us-economy-111207307.html



Biden tasks Harris with 'stemming the migration' on southern border


he vice president is expected to focus on both curbing the current flow of migrants and coordinating with countries in the region to address the root causes of migration.


https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-taps-harris-lead-coordination-efforts-southern-border-n1261952



Kamalanomics: Supporters Tell You Not To Believe Your Own Eyes or Your Wallet


Kamala’s debate performance is being praised by the left, but they ignore her destructive economic policies. Bidenomics has already done permanent damage to the economy, and “Kamalanomics” would take it further, pushing full socialism. The Biden-Harris administration has lowered the standard of living for the average American, and Harris would make it even worse if she became president.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/kamalanomics-supporters-tell-you-not-believe-your-own/



Kamala Harris’ Support for Taxpayer Funded Transgender Surgery for Illegal Aliens


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/kamala-harris-support-taxpayer-funded-transgender-surgery-illegal/



Kamala Harris Caught Busing in Thousands of People For Her Rally in Charlotte, North Carolina


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/kamala-harris-caught-busing-thousands-people-her-rally/



Former S.F. Mayor Willie Brown writes about dating Kamala Harris, appointing her to posts


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2019/01/27/willie-brown-kamala-harris-san-francisco-chronicle-letter/2695143002/



‘Are you his daughter?’: Cringe video resurfaces of Kamala Harris partying with ex Willie Brown


https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/are-you-his-daughter-cringe-video-resurfaces-of-kamala-harris-partying-with-ex-willie-brown/video/f6678a9f21be1e06957ab3b2f355d0b6



67% to 75% of unhoused people have a mental health condition: University of Calgary


https://globalnews.ca/news/10433420/homelessness-mental-illness-university-of-calgary-study/



Renewed calls to reopen Riverview Hospital after disturbing attacks in Vancouver


https://bc.ctvnews.ca/renewed-calls-to-reopen-riverview-hospital-after-disturbing-attacks-in-vancouver-1.7027301



'No NIMBY here': Coquitlam mayor wants Riverview Hospital reopened


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/no-nimby-here-coquitlam-mayor-wants-riverview-hospital-reopened-1.3951704



How The Loss Of U.S. Psychiatric Hospitals Led To A Mental Health Crisis


https://www.npr.org/2017/11/30/567477160/how-the-loss-of-u-s-psychiatric-hospitals-led-to-a-mental-health-crisis

