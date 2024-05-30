Hello my wonderful Folk!!! here is, finally finished and Mastered my 9th Album; Trey Xanthean - Pantheon and Apotheosis. i do truly hope you enjoy this.

this was a pleasure making. it took almost 2 years to make and was very much a labor of Love. For this Album i used; Schecter Guitars, Ibanez Guitars and Alvarez Classical Guitars. Ibanez Basses and Yamaha Basses⁣. ⁣⁣for distortion and effects i used; ⁣ML Sound labs Amped Icon, Amped ML800 and Amped Roots, Zoom G7.1, Guitar Rig 5... Amplitube for Bass and Effects, Alesis Command Mesh Kit, running ML Sound Labs - ML Drums via Midi. ⁣Behringer Deep Mind 6 ⁣Digital Synthesizer (stand alone) also utilizing Sound Fonts via Midi. ⁣Digital Recordings and Mastering done on Sonar Platinum, Studio One 5 Artist and i am proud to present LANDR Mastering into the mix. ... ALL songs were Mastered for this 2023 release by LANDR! Michael the Great Prince provided most of the wonderful memes and ALL .gifs... European Drone footage is listed in order of appearance as follows: (pexels) Jozef Papp, (pexels) Twicce Switzerland, Mixkit, (pexels) Kmeel stock, (pexels) Arthouse Studio, Colosseum drone by: Videdo, (pexels) Luciann Photography, Tiber River Drone by: Videdo.

i truly hope you Enjoy this Album My Dear Brothers and Sisters!!! i Love you all and Long for the day we ALL know we are One Blood, One People and have One Mind to move upward.

May Your God or God's Bless You All............................................................

⁣(c) 1988-2023 By Christ Records ASCAP. All Rights Reserved. Used by Permission of By Christ Records And Trey Xanthean, Member ASCAP. Produced, Arranged, Composed and Performed by: Trey Xanthean Exclusively for By Christ Records. Unauthorized Use or Reproduction is a Violation of All National and International Copyright Laws ASCAP.

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered on Sonar Platinum and the Final Master by LANDR...(2023) .

Gott Mit Uns, Hail Victory! \O

All My Love to My European Folk!!! ⁣⁣................................................................................

track listing........................................................................................................

⁣00. Opening - As Dawn Breaks - A New Pantheon Rises

01. Fire Walk

02. ⁣Reich of Fire (Masters of the final Empire)-Remix.2023

03. Codex Ortas (w Vox)

04.Warrior Fugue

05. Awaken the Ancient of Days (1)

06. Tighten the Grip

07. Heil March - (Sonnenrad - The Golden Light)

08. Revolution in Blood!

09. Signs -(Beautiful Requiem)

10. Duobus Testibus (the 2 Witnesses)

11. Ortus Ignis

12. ⁣Elijah, Servant of The Most High - Reloaded (drive them OUT! mix)