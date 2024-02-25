BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Roundup"/Glyphosate Diminishes Vitamin D Production and what to do about it (part 1 of 3)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
30 views • 02/25/2024

Inspired by https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/vitamin_d_deficiency . To view the "Powerpoint," click-on: https://tinyurl.com/VitaminD101

Learn all about Vitamin D at: Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

See below for the items mentioned:

To get a Sperti Vitamin D Sunlamp AND Vitamin D Test Kit, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDtestAndLamp (original: sperti.com/product/vitamin-d-sunlamp-and-home-test-kit-bundle/?ref=10811

For just the Sperti sunlamp, click-on:

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill

Or SAVE 10% by applying discount code: DANNY when checking-out at @:

https://Sperti.com

Boost Vitamin D Levels, SAFELY, with Fermented Cod & Skate Liver Oils by:

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils (this is my GreenPasture.org affiliate link to get a discount. Or, just apply code:

betterbrain101 when checking-out

CONTROL Your Work Schedule by Being Your Own Boss So You Can Be Outside Between ~10:00 and 14:00, Everyday to Have Ultraviolet B (UVB) Rays Hit Your Skin to Make Vitamin D, NATURALLY!!! Learn HOW by filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/TImeFreedomCoaching

Vitamin D3 PERFECTLY Balanced with Vitamin K2 @:

https://tinyurl.com/K2D3drops

Earn 30% Commission & Help Others Get their Vitamin K2D3 by Becoming a FREE Activation Products Affiliate (put "affiliate Danny Tseng" under "How did you hear about Activation Products?" by filling-out:

https://bit.ly/JoinActivation

(original: https://activationproducts.everflowclient.io/affiliate/signup?p=2171Q3D691

For a vegetarian source of Vitamin D3 that also contains Vitamin C, A, and E in Purium’s ZinC-ADE, click-on my Purium Brand Partner link to save USD$50 off your 1st order of $75+ OR 25% off your 1st order of $200+, whichever is greater:

tinyurl.com/PuriumsZinc-ADE

(original: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=6544672489544:1&giftcard=pureandpremiu To share ZinC-ADE with others & help people transition from ultra-processed foods to organic, whole superfood nutrition by becoming a Purium Brand Partner, either fill-out: tinyurl.com/PuriumSurveyor select an enrollment pack after clicking-on: tinyurl.com/JoinPureAndPremiumand call my Purium sponsor, Barbero Caico: m: 916.622.3028 and give him my gift code: PUREANDPREMIUM

Factors that Affect How Much Time You Need to Expose Your Skin to the Sun in Order to Produce Adequate Amounts of Vitamin D @:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDsunFactors

The D-Minder iPhone & Android app @:

https://dminder.ontometricscom/index.html

SOME VITAMIN D BOOKS:

The Vitamin D Solution: A 3-Step Strategy to Cure Our Most Common Health Problems

by Drholick.com

New Insights into Vitamin D During Pregnancy, Lactation & Early Infancy

by Dr. Bruce W. Hollis

Embrace the Sun by Marc B. Sorenson, Ed. D.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Vitamin D & Me: The Vitamin D Education Center @

vitamindandme.org

vitaminDcouncil.org

vitaminDwiki.com

Sunlightinstitute.org

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit:

tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on:

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

To easily share with your loved ones, use:

DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup , respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

To share this video with others, use:

tinyurl.com/VitaminD101video

To share this channel with others, use: tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

Keywords
roundup causes vitamin d deficiencyvitamin d deficiency caused by roundupglyphosate causes vitamin d deficiency
